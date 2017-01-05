Joining the PA National Guard allows you to take advantage of education benefits

YORK, Pa.– Joining a military organization provides you with more than just the chance to serve your country.

In fact, there are a number of different benefits that comes with joining the service, including education benefits.

The Pennsylvania National Guard are privy to these privileges as well.

To offer more on these benefits, SSG Mike Schriefer is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information, you can visit the PHEEA site here, and the PA National Guard and Army Education site here.