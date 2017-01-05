× Little change in Pennsylvania slot machine revenue in 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa.– There was a quarter of one-percent difference in 2016 calendar year slot machine gross gaming revenue compared to 2015 according to a report released today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

The report, posted on the Board’s web site www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, shows total revenue for 2016 at $2,360,184,122, the sixth consecutive year in which revenue has topped $2.3 billion. That amount is 0.23% less than slot machine revenue in 2015 when gross revenue totaled $2,365,651,659. The highest calendar year for gross slot machine revenue occurred in 2012 when revenue was $2,470,935,317.

Tax revenue generated from slot machine gaming in 2016 was $1,259,648,414* with a significant portion of the revenue used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners, strengthening the Commonwealth’s horse racing industry, and funding economic development projects.

Gross slot machine revenue produced at each casino during 2016 compared to 2015, including percentage change, is as follows.

Casino 2016 2015 % Change Parx Casino $389,843,195 $379,077,877 2.84% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $305,036,579 $299,528,646 1.84% Rivers Casino $265,049,329 $276,950,116 -4.30% The Meadows Racetrack and Casino $221,620,054 $220,233,130 0.63% Mohegan Sun Pocono $216,247,247 $216,419,629 -0.08% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $209,885,267 $215,578,964 -2.64% Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $206,845,371 $218,365,368 -5.28% SugarHouse Casino $181,187,600 $174,263,728 3.97% Mount Airy Casino Resort $141,953,231 $139,765,235 1.57% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $115,387,979 $117,495,809 -1.79% Valley Forge Casino Resort $77,801,417 $78,059,250 -0.33% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $29,326,854 $29,913,908 -1.96% Statewide Total $2,360,184,122 $2,365,651,659 -0.23%

The Board also posted on its web site the monthly slot machine revenue report for December of 2016 which showed a decrease of -6.17% in gross revenue generated over December of 2015.

The average combined number of slot machines operating daily was 26,074 in December of 2016 compared to 26,229 in December of 2015.

Monthly gross revenue and percentage change for each of the casinos operating is as follows:

Casino December 2016 December 2015 % Change Parx Casino $32,491,477.87 $32,970,391.14 -1.45% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $24,878,465.50 $25,097,334.09 -0.87% Rivers Casino $21,793,193.38 $23,217,809.74 -6.14% The Meadows Racetrack and Casino $17,218,203.13 $19,074,748.27 -9.73% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $16,751,442.79 $17,268,989.94 -3.00% Mohegan Sun Pocono $16,236,316.35 $18,457,554.44 -12.03% Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $15,888,020.02 $18,627,213.14 -14.71% SugarHouse Casino $14,136,034.00 $13,778,137.31 2.60% Mount Airy Casino Resort $9,891,824.73 $11,117,521.02 -11.02% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $7,485,692.63 $9,461,408.48 -20.88% Valley Forge Casino Resort $6,533,471.73 $6,375,314.64 2.48% Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin $2,045,730.09 $2,101,004.56 -2.63% Statewide Total $185,349,872.22 $197,547,426.77 -6.17%

Final 2016 calendar year figures for all casino gaming will be available later this month when the Board receives and posts its December table games revenue report on its web site.

*annual tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board was established in 2004 and is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state’s casino industry. There are 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 18,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB’s regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania’s casino gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

