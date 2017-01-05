× Man accused of robbing Lancaster County hotel clerk at knife-point

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who robbed a hotel clerk in Lancaster County at knife-point on Monday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Budget Host Inn located along the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

According to police reports, the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the desk clerk. He was last seen fleeing on foot towards Greenland Drive.

The robber is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, with a short beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Eelman with East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.