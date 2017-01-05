× Man charged in spree of vehicle thefts in Leola and Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police have charged Frederick Cecilio Sisneros, 45, with multiple counts of Vehicle Theft and Theft from a Motor Vehicle both felonies. In addition Sisneros faces misdemeanor charges of Loitering and Prowling at Night, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sisneros is currently incarcerated in Lancaster Co. Prison.

The charges developed from a three month investigation in conjunction with the Manheim Township Police Department into a spree of vehicle thefts and thefts form vehicles in Leola and Manheim Township between mid September and November 25th 2016.