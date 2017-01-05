× Mom charged in August drowning death of 1-year-old son

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A woman is facing homicide charges in connection to the drowning death of her one-year-old son in in Harrisburg in August 2016.

Kathryn Jacoby, 25, of Aspers, is charged with criminal homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Jacoby was arraigned Wednesday and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to 2428 Derry Street in Harrisburg on August 31 after Jacoby called 911 to report her one-year-old son had fallen in the bathtub and was not breathing.

The boy was taken to Harrisburg Hospital and transferred to Hershey Medical Center where he later died. An autopsy showed his death was consistent was suffocation and drowning, according to court documents.

Court records reveal Jacoby told police several inconsistent versions of what led up to her son’s death. Jacoby eventually admitted to leaving the boy and her 2-year-old daughter alone in the bathtub while she went downstairs to talk on the phone, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators discovered Jacoby was on the phone for approximately 22 minutes while leaving her children unattended, court records show.

She also told police that she consumed marijuana and alcohol prior to the incident.

A preliminary is scheduled for January 13.