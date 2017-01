× One person taken to hospital following crash with school bus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Southern York County.

Dispatch reported an accident with entrapment at around 4:35 p.m. along the 700 block of Clearview Dr. in Shrewsbury Twp.

There were no reported injuries on the school bus.

Pennsylvania State Police are still at the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.