Snowstorm rolls into Central PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRABAN TWP., Pa. - Another dose of winter weather rolled into central Pennsylvania Thursday night, bringing snow and cold temperatures, and drivers are out coping with the snowy conditions all over the area.

Near the interchange of Routes 30 and 15 just a few miles outside of Gettysburg, the snow kicked in around 7:30 p.m. and did not let up for several hours.

"I wish I were home instead of out here," Nancy Zumbrum of New Oxford said. "It's only calling for a couple inches, so I'm not concerned. My car does pretty well by me."

PennDOT and local municipalities were out working to keep the roads clear for drivers who needed them now and for the morning commute. There was still concern about the roads even though a smaller amount of snow is expected.

"When you have a smaller amount of snow, for whatever reason, people still drive at their normal speed so they don't allow any extra time and they don't think about the fact that even a small amount of snow is going to make the road get that much slicker," Fritzi Schreffler of PennDOT said.

Nevertheless, PennDOT pretreated the major highways in the area they keep as much snow from sticking to the road as it could to limit dangerous conditions.

"I don't really think about it too much, try not to get too worried about it, but I know it's definitely more dangerous than when it's not snowing or any other condition, so it's just important to think about that when I'm driving," Luke Keyser of Gettysburg said.

PennDOT will have more than 300 trucks out and about during the storm to keep the roads clear and they will be out on a 12-hour shift.

"The best thing about this storm, if there can be a best thing about a storm, is that it's happening overnight," Schreffler said. "We always like it when we have any kind of weather event overnight because there's fewer vehicles on the road so it allows us to get out and do our job."