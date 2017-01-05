× The Limited at Park City Center going out of business sale

LANCASTER, Pa. – Women’s clothing retailer The Limited is going out of business. The retail chain joins the growing list of brick and mortar retailers going out business. The company has been struggling financially and was hurt as most retailers by online shopping over the holiday.

An employee at the Park City Center store in Lancaster confirmed that Saturday is the last day the store will be open. Everything in the store is on sale including the fixtures and all sales are final.

There is no word on how many employees nationwide will lose their jobs.

All of the chain’s roughly 250 stores nationwide are expected to close by Saturday. The first Limited store opened in 1963. It has been owned by Florida based Sun Capital Partner, a private equity firm, since 2007 after it bought the chain from L Brands, the parent of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.