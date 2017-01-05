× Toshiba expands recall of of laptop battery packs due to burn, fire hazards

Toshiba has recalled Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, which can be a burn and fire hazards to consumers.

83,000 units are being recalled due to this issue, in addition 10,000 were sold in Canada and 5,000 were sold in Mexico.

The battery packs are installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops, including the Satellite models affected by the previous, March 20-16, recall. Toshiba has expanded the number of battery packs to include those sold between June 2011 and November 2016.

Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C (G71C*******). Part numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website.

The company has received five reports of the battery pack overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should check to see if they have a battery pack that is apart of this recall. If it is part of the recall, customers should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging into AC power only.

Customers can contact Toshiba America Information Systems toll-free at 866-224-1346 any day between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. PT or contact the company through their website.