× Two Lancaster County men sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lancaster County men were sent to prison Wednesday after they pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Ryan Coup, 36, of Leola, will serve 3.5 to 10 years in state prison for his guilty pleas to 18 felony counts and a misdemeanor.

Devin Chesbro, 31, of Manheim, will serve 1 to 2 years in Lancaster County Prison for his guilty pleas to four felony counts.

In addition to their prison terms, both men are required to register under Megan’s Law for 25 years.

Illegal materials were seized in separate investigations last year by the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force.

Police found 46 photos on a laptop computer seized from a Sumac Road home where Chesbro lived with his parents.

Both men will now serve time for their crimes.