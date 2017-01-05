Two Lancaster men arrested on weapon and drug charges

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two men were arrested Thursday on weapon and drug charges during a routine traffic stop on West King Street in Lancaster city.

The two men, Sahai Presley, 22, and Travis McCain, 19, both of Lancaster, were pulled over by police Thursday just before 12:30 a.m.

Police saw two blue pills in the driver side door handle that were later identified as Oxycodone, which requires a prescription that neither Presley or McCain had. Police searched the vehicle and found a gun, marijuana, a digital scale and $4,870 in cash. Both men were arrested.

Both Presley and McCain are charged with possession with intent to deliver charges, carrying a firearm without a license, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Presley, who police say was driving the car, was also charged with and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and other traffic violations.