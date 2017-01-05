× Two people hurt in Carlisle home invasion

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after two people were assaulted during an armed home invasion in Cumberland County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along the 500 block of West North Street in Carlisle. According to police reports, two masked men armed with guns forced their way inside the home and assaulted two people. The victims were not seriously hurt, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Investigators do not believe the men took anything from the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.