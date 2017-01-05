× Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls infant hoodie sweatshirts due to choking hazard

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has recalled Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts. The snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About 15,000 units have been sold. The hoodie sweatshirts have a three snap closure. The garments are cotton and polyester blend, and were sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M. The size and “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside back of the hoodie’s neck.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also look online , under “safety recall” for more information on how to get a full refund.