Amy Lutz will participate in Rabbit Hopping Competition on Sunday at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Farm Show gives people the chance to showcase their animals.

There are competitions for best in show, biggest, and even a Rabbit Hopping Competition.

The annual competition will be held on Sunday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

FOX43’s Amy Lutz will be a celebrity participant in the event, as she will be paired with an owner of the rabbit who will compete.

The rabbits will race in a competition of speed and agility as the animals will hop obstacles in a course while time.

