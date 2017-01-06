School Closings & Delays

Amy Lutz will participate in Rabbit Hopping Competition on Sunday at PA Farm Show

Posted 9:53 AM, January 6, 2017, by
amy lutz

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Farm Show gives people the chance to showcase their animals.

There are competitions for best in show, biggest, and even a Rabbit Hopping Competition.

The annual competition will be held on Sunday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

FOX43’s Amy Lutz will be a celebrity participant in the event, as she will be paired with an owner of the rabbit who will compete.

The rabbits will race in a competition of speed and agility as the animals will hop obstacles in a course while time.

Come out and support Amy and her rabbit on Sunday!