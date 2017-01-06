× Brisk feel this weekend

EXTRA LAYER WEEKEND

It’s a frigid morning in the teens Saturday. With an area of low pressure hugging the east coast, we begin the weekend with abundant cloud cover. In fact, a few flurries can’t be ruled out across York and Lancaster Counties. Clouds begin to fade through the day. High pressure from the west bumping into the low to our east tightens the pressure gradient. This causes breezy conditions for the day. Winds are north-northwest 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Wind chills remain in the teens and could dip into the single digits at times too. It’s another morning in the middle teens and again Sunday. A weak disturbance passes by to our north and may produce a few flurries. Breeze strengthens keeping the frigid feel around. More sunshine is expected as high slides farther east. Temperatures don’t budge much from Saturday and stay in the middle 20s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday morning lows are quite cold in the low teens. Skies are sunny with a bubble of high-pressure overhead. Temperatures begin to recover as an upper-level trough lifts out of the area allowing temperatures to moderate. The high slides east shifting the flow to the southwest, by afternoon, temperatures are able to rebound to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday, morning lows are not as frigid in the lower 20s. There are more clouds around as a warm front lifts through the area. It may be accompanied by a brief mix of precipitation before changing to a few rain showers. Highs slowly climb to the middle 30s. A warmer surge of air ahead of our next cold front boost temperatures into the 40s for Wednesday. Shower threat continues through the afternoon as the front slides east. A series of frontal systems keep the clouds and shower threat around for the rest of the week. However, temperatures look to remain mild and well above average in the 40s.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist