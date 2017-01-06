Celebrating 275 years of York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK (PA)--From its founding in 1741, to the Articles of Confederation and more, York County played part in some of the earliest and most historic moments in our nation's history.

Wrapping up this weekend at the York County History Center is the 275-Years of York exhibit, showing every milestone along the way. For history buffs and residents of York County alike, the exhibit provides a unique view into history even before America's founding.