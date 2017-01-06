× Chris Garrett and Andrea Michaels face off against competitors in Thermador Chef’s Challenge at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A little friendly competition never hurt anyone.

FOX43’s Chris Garrett and Andrea Michaels will be taking on other local media in the annual Thermador Chefs Challenge at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The cook-off will take place on Saturday, January 7th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The competition is an “Iron Chef” type challenge that pairs local celebrity chefs and local media personalities. Each team will have 30 minutes with to come up with the most appealing Pennsylvania Preferred dish, utilizing mainly Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients.

This year, the Phillie Phanatic will serve as a special guest!

A panel of judges, comprised of participants from sponsors Thermador, , the Pa Winery Association and Weis markets will evaluate the dishes and declare the winner!

Get out to the Farm Show Complex and cheer on Andrea and Chris!