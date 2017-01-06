× Duncannon man wanted in home invasion, stabbing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police – Lykens barracks are on the lookout for a Perry County man wanted on an Aggravated Assault charge.

At about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, Raymond Lee Yohn, 33, of Duncannon, pounded on the back door and eventually broke into a home on Union Street in Millersburg. Yohn broke in despite the door being barricaded by the victims. Once inside Yohn began fighting with Patrick Lee Dunlap, II, 39 of Harrisburg, and an unidentified 38 year old woman.

During the altercation the woman was stabbed in the leg with a knife. The woman and Dunlap ran out of the house prior to the arrival of police. The woman, who was still in the area, was rushed by EMS to Hershey Medical Center where she underwent emergency surgery.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Yohn’s arrest. Police say anyone who comes into contact with Yohn should use extreme caution as he considered to be Armed and Dangerous.

Police also say that Patrick Lee Dunlap, II, was not found and he currently has two active arrest warrants for an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yohn and/or Dunlap II, is asked to call PSP – Lykens at (717) 362-8700.