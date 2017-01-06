× Elizabethtown College swim team at Fort Lauderdale Airport during time of shooting is safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Elizabethtown College men’s and women’s swim teams and two coaches flew into the Fort Lauderdale Airport today for practice and a competition at Lynn University.

The swim team was leaving the airport as police were arriving. The team was in terminal one, the shooting took place in terminal two.

The college issued a statement saying that everyone from the swim team, and the coaches, are safe.