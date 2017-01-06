Family concerned for well being of missing Swatara Township man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Swatara Township Police is seeking help from the public in locating Ryan Ryan. Engle left his residence on Tuesday evening, January 3rd, driving his black Honda Civic and hasn’t been seen since. He has not made contact with family members and they are concerned for his well-being.

At the request of Engle’s family members, the Swatara Township Police Department opened an investigation to determine his whereabouts. Several locations where he frequents were checked but he was not located.

Recent photos of Engle were released by his family in the hopes that someone will see him and notify police of his whereabouts. He has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Anyone with information as to. Engle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Police Dispatch at 717-558-6900.