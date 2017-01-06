Frigid conditions last through the weekend

TURNING COLD: After passing light snow through the night, conditions are better just in time for the morning commute. Watch for residual icy and slippery spots since temperatures begin in the 20s once again for most. Otherwise, skies quickly clear, and there’s sunshine to begin the morning. The rest of Friday remains quiet and a bit colder than Thursday. There are some passing clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. The evening is mostly clear with temperatures dropping fast, so bundle up for Friday night plans. Overnight lows are expected to plummet into the lower to middle teens!

FRIGID WEEKEND: Arctic air remains in place through the weekend, making for below average temperatures for this time in January! Expect frigid mornings and afternoon temperatures in the 20s. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. A reinforcing shot of cold air Saturday night into Sunday keeps the frigid air in place Sunday, and it makes for mostly cloudy skies. A few lake effect flurries are possible Sunday with temperatures a few degrees colder in the lower to middle 20s. It also a bit breezy, making for wind chill values in the teens!

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings increasing clouds. Temperatures aren’t as frigid, hovering near the freezing mark. Tuesday’s system could bring a light wintry mix to start before changing over to rain later in the day and through the night. Highs are in the middle to upper 30s. Showers continue into Wednesday, with temperatures jumping all the way into the 40s. Thursday is still on the mild side. Expect readings in the 40s once again.

Have a great weekend!