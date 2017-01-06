× Hillary Clinton to speak at State Department event on Tuesday, January 10

Hillary Clinton will speak at the ceremonial opening of a new exhibition bearing her name next Tuesday at the State Department, Clinton spokesman Nick Merill told CNN Friday.

Clinton has kept a low profile since losing November’s election and this will be only her third public appearance in Washington since her defeat. She will be joined January 10 at the event by former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.

The event will open the Hillary Clinton Pavilion, one of four exhibition halls at the US Diplomacy Center.

Clinton will also be in Washington later this month when she attends — along with former President Bill Clinton — Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Since her electoral defeat last year, she has appeared at a Children’s Defense Fund Gala and an event on Capitol Hill honoring former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.