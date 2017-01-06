× Jonelle Eshbach Announces for York County DA

YORK– Before her family, friends, law enforcement officials and supporters, Jonelle Eshbach formally announced her candidacy for District Attorney of York County.

“As District Attorney, I’m going to put my experience to work every day to protect the families of York County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Eshbach. “I am going to work cooperatively with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. I am going to protect York County families by aggressively investigating and prosecuting anyone who tries

to sell drugs, expecially heroin and illegal prescription drugs. I’m going to support anti drug education and treatment programs. I am going to protect our senior citizens by investigating and prosecuting those who prey upon them. I am going to protect our children and families from those who would use the Internet as a weapon against our children. And I am going to work with law enforcement and our schools to make sure that our schools are safe havens where children can learn free from violence,” remarked Eshbach.

Eshbach began her legal career in York County as a law clerk to the late Judge EmanuelA. Cassimatis. Following her clerkship she went to work for former York County District Attorney Stan Rebert. During her 12 years in the York County District Attorney’s Office Eshbach prosecuted violent criminals including murderers, rapists and child molesters.

Following her time working for the York County District Attorney’s Office, Eshbach became a Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General where she prosecuted capital murder, rape, public corruption and other high profile and complex cases including receiving the death penalty for the murder of a police officer and the prosecution of

Jerry Sandusky.

“In order to effectively perform the job of District Attorney, you need to elect someone with the wide range of experience that the job requires. I believe that I have the most legal and prosecutorial experience of any candidate for York County District Attorney,” said Eshbach. “It is a job where experience counts. And I believe that I have the experience, values and temperament to do the job and make a difference,” declared Eshbach.

Jonelle Eshbach is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania and received her law degree from Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She resides in Dover Township, York County with her husband, David. She has

three children, Daniel, Caroline and Claudia.

Jonelle Eshbach already has the backing former York County District Attorney Stan Rebert, former York County Sheriff Bill Hose, former York County Coroner Barry Bloss, retired Judges John Thompson and Penny Blackwell. Eshbach also has the support of York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, York County Register of Wills Brad Jacobs, York County Commissioner Chris Reilly and York County Controller Robb Greene.

Source: Jonelle Eshback York County DA