× Lancaster man wanted for fleeing police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police have obtained arrest warrants for Kenneth X. Diaz-Castro, 33, of Lancaster. His last known address was in the 500 block of Zook Avenue in the city.

Diaz-Castro is wanted for Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer and multiple offenses of Retail Theft. Police say Diaz-Castro has distinctive tattoos on his neck and arms. He was arrested and charged in 2015 by Lancaster City Police with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Diaz-Castro was also charged in 2014 in a series of home burglaries in the southwest area of Lancaster City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz-Castro is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp Police at (717) 291-4676.