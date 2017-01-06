× Man found burning in York County was been shot

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports the man whose body was found burning along Hoke’s Mill Rd Thursday had been killed by multiple gunshot wounds. The body of Juan Acevedo DeJesus, 23, of Philadelphia, was discovered on fire in a field inarea of the Hokes Mill Rd. and Old Salem Rd just before 5am Thursday.

An autopsy has been completed today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, where it was determined DeJesus suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that his death is a homicide.

Anoyone with information on this case is urged to contact West Manchester Twp. PD at (717) 792-3505.