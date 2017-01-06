× Millersville University deemed “White House Healthy”

MILLERSVILLE, Pa.– Millersville University has been deemed a “White House Healthy Campus.” In addition to a certificate, Millersville was selected to participate in Healthy Campus Challenge Day at the White House on Jan. 13.

MU is among 350 schools nationwide that participated in the White House Healthy Campus Challenge, which was launched as an effort to enroll more students and young people in the federal Health Insurance Marketplaces established by the Affordable Care Act.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Brian Hazlett, along with the Director of Communications Janet Kacskos and MU student and veteran, Jessica Shingara will attend the Jan. 13 event which will include remarks from First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Millersville is concerned about our students’ wellness, so this project fit well with our campus,” says Hazlett. “We have several wellness initiatives including a center where students are trained as peer educators to reach out to the campus community and provide individuals with important information on the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. We also have a counseling center and health services on campus.”

Millersville submitted an application to participate in the Challenge and committed to fulfilling a specific set of open enrollment outreach actions that included sending a variety of email reminders of approaching enrollment deadlines to students, staff, faculty, alumni and using social media platforms to highlight the open enrollment period through videos, photos and other posts.

SOURCE: Millersville University