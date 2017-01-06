× No students injured in Lancaster County bus crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No students were injured in a school bus crash on Friday.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Newport Road, while 17 students were aboard the bus.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Newport Road when it stopped to pick up students at a bus stop. A 1998 Mercury Mystique that was also traveling eastbound couldn’t come to a stop in time and rear-ended the bus.

A tow truck had so come to the scene to separate the vehicles as the Mystique’s hood was wedged underneath the bus.