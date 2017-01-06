PA Farm Show: Eating at the food court on a $20 budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show opens its doors to everyone on Saturday, although thousands of people literally got their first taste on Friday.

Its famous food court began serving customers at noon. It will stay open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.

The classic favorites return, with PA Dairyman's Association vanilla and chocolate milkshakes available for $4 throughout the Farm Show complex.

There is a full menu at the PennAg stand, featuring a pulled pork sandwich for $6 and loaded pulled pork nachos, covered in melted cheese and jalapenos for $7.

You can also buy a pulled pork sandwich for $5 at the PA Livestock Association stand, as well as a goat meat taco boat, also for $5.

One of the best deals in the entire food court are the potato donuts, which can be bought with sugar topping or plain. One donut will cost only $0.75, and a half-dozen will run $4. On Friday, a the donut line stretched around the food court area.

Arguably this year's most talked about item is the Blended Mushroom Cheeseburger at the PA Mushroom stand. The burger is 70% beef and 30% Pennsylvania-grown mushroom, with sauteed mushrooms on the side, topped with cheese and bacon. It costs $5.50.