Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals from unsanitary conditions

PHILADELPHIA, Pa – The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a residence in Northampton County removing 24 dogs, 7 cats and 1 African Gray Parrot from a self-identified breeder.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a tip of animals being kept in unsanitary conditions, executed a search warrant at the residence in Stockertown on Thursday. The animals were found to be living at the property in filthy conditions with urine soaked floors and feces throughout the residence. The dogs, which included an English Bull Dog, multiple Brussels Griffons, Pekinese, a Rat Terrier, a Pit Bull and multiple Chihuahuas, along with the cats and birds, were transported back to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the veterinary staff and medically treated.

Of the animals rescued, all have been signed over to the custody of the PSPCA with the exception of two dogs and the African Gray Parrot. Those animals that have been signed over will be available for adoption after treatment for any medical conditions. The dogs and parrot who were not surrendered will remain in the care of the PSPCA until the court case is adjudicated.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania SPCA Press Release