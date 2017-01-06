× Police ask for help to identify Fulton Bank armed robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On December 23, 2016 an unknown male suspect entered the Fulton Bank branch located on 12th Street in Lemoyne. The suspect conducted an armed robbery.

Police are asking for the public to help identify the individual shown in a bank surveillance photo.

If anyone has information they may be eligible for a reward through Cumberland County Crime Stoppers. If you have information you are asked to submit a tip by visiting their website.