× Poll: Do you think Trump should build a border wall if the United States has to pay for it?

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s signature campaign pledge promises is facing scrutiny.

Trump’s 2016 stump speeches were notorious. It was expected at each of his rallies that he would excite his supporters when asked “Who’s going to pay for (the southern border wall)?” The resounding response from his followers was “Mexico!”

Nearing his inauguration, Trump’s transition team has confirmed that he is considering using a Bush-era 2006 law to build the law, CNN reported. However, the money to support the effort is lacking.

According to CNN, transition officials have told House GOP leaders in private meetings they’d like to pay for the wall in the funding bill, a senior House GOP source said.

As media is learning and reporting about Trump’s approach to build the southern border wall, Trump took to Twitter. He wrote, “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for the sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

Do you think Trump should build a border wall if the United States has to pay for it?

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017