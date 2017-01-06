Watch Live: Fort Lauderdale airport shooter in custody, eight people injured, multiple people killed

[Breaking news alert 1:47 p.m. ET Friday]

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

[Breaking news alert 1:28 p.m. ET Friday]

At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

[Breaking news alert 1:24 p.m. ET Friday]

Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int'l Airport. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Developing story.