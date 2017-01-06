Watch Live: Fort Lauderdale airport shooter in custody, eight people injured, multiple people killed

[Breaking news alert 1:47 p.m. ET Friday]
Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
[Breaking news alert 1:28 p.m. ET Friday]
At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.
[Breaking news alert 1:24 p.m. ET Friday]
Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.
Developing story.