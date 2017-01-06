× Schemel expands free assistance program for area veterans

WAYNESBORO, Pa. -– In an effort to reach as many area veterans as possible, Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin) this month is expanding a program that provides free assistance to veterans and their families.

Currently, veterans can receive the service at Schemel’s district office in Waynesboro on the first Wednesday of every month. An American Legion veterans service officer is available from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to answer questions about veterans benefits and help file claims.

The officer will now also be available to provide free help to veterans on the third Wednesday of each month from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Schemel’s satellite office in the Hamilton Township Building, located at 1270 Crottlestown Road in Chambersburg.

In addition, a representative from Franklin County Veterans Affairs will now be taking six appointments at Schemel’s Waynesboro office on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans interested in using this free service are asked to contact Schemel’s district office in Waynesboro at (717) 749-7384 to schedule an appointment. The office is located at 1402 E. Main St.

Some of the issues the officer can provide assistance with include:

• Compensation and pension claims.

• Education benefits.

• Enrollment in the VA health care system.

• Burial and survivor benefits.

• State benefits.

• Obtaining military personnel and medical records.

Source: Representative Paul Schemel’s office