× Sen. Scott Wagner to declare his candidacy for Governor of Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — On Wednesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 12, State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) will be making six campaign announcement stops throughout Pennsylvania.

According to Wagner’s statement, he is visiting various small businesses across the state to share his vision. Wagner said he believes Pennsylvania needs to get back on track after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s first-term failed policies that have crippled Pennsylvania’s economy.

“I’m excited to start this campaign at these small businesses in every corner of the state. I look forward to sharing my vision of how to reform Harrisburg and restore economic opportunity in Pennsylvania,” Wagner explained.

Below are the dates, times and locations of each of the six press stops. The events are not open to the public.

Wednesday January 11th

Penn Waste – 3885 N. George St. Ext., Manchester, PA 17356 – 9:00 am

Worth and Company – 6263 Kellers Church Road, Pipersville, PA 18947 – 12:30 pm

Gilberton Power Company – 50 Eleanor Drive, Frackville, PA 17931 – 3:15 pm

Thursday January 12th

Pacifico Bakery – 1208 5th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 – 9:00 am

Cleveland Brothers – 4565 William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA 15668 – 12:30 pm

Maple Donuts Factory – 10307 Hall Ave, Lake City, PA 16423 – 3:15 pm