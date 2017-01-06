× Spring Grove man crashes two times in matter of minutes

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Spring Grove man lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road twice in just a matter of minutes.

Early this morning, Brandon Bridges, 19, of Spring Grove, was driving on the 4300 block of Walters Hatchery Road when he lost control of his car, and slid off the road and hit a “farm structure”. According to police Bridges had hit a street sign and crashed into a shed just minutes before, about a mile up Warwick Road.

Bridges left the scene of that crash without calling 911 or informing the property owner.

Bridges was not injured in either crash and road conditions and excessive speed are to blame.