Suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter flew in from Alaska

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: People seek cover on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A suspected gunman in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting flew to Florida from Alaska, via Canada, law enforcement sources said, according to information from the initial investigation. The suspect had a gun in his baggage and had declared the firearm, the sources said. When the man arrived in Florida and retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun and started firing, the sources said. One source said he went to the bathroom to take out the gun and emerged firing.
Fox News is reporting the gunman is identified as Esteban Santiago: