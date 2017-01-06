× Suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter flew in from Alaska

A suspected gunman in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting flew to Florida from Alaska, via Canada, law enforcement sources said, according to information from the initial investigation. The suspect had a gun in his baggage and had declared the firearm, the sources said. When the man arrived in Florida and retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun and started firing, the sources said. One source said he went to the bathroom to take out the gun and emerged firing.

Fox News is reporting the gunman is identified as Esteban Santiago: