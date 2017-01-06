× Wanted Maryland man arrested in York County

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A man wanted for armed robbery out of Anne Arundel County, MD. was arrested in Spring Grove on Wednesday.

According to police, Desmond A. Craig, 25, was wanted on a felony armed robbery charge out of Maryland. Maryland officers believed Craig was at a house along the 100 block of High Point Lane in Spring Grove, York County and teamed up with Spring Grove police department to apprehend him. Craig was spotted fleeing the house by jumping out of a second floor window before he surrendered to police.

Craig was transported to York County Central Booking and will be extradited back to Maryland.