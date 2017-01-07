Below zero wind chills to start Sunday, warm-up midweek

COLDEST START OF THE SEASON: Winds ramp up, temperatures drop way down for Sunday morning. Lows dip into the single digits and low teens, but wind chills drop well below zero for most of the area. Winds increase out of the west in the morning, and by the afternoon they gust to over 30mph.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: We see a few flurries here and there for the weekend, but they won’t amount to much. Our next chance of precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday, starting out as a mix before transitioning to straight showers by mid-morning Tuesday. We then see shower chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast, every day all the way into Saturday. These chances won’t be washouts, but scattered showers will be possible each day.

WARMER TEMPS COME BACK TOO: As the moisture comes back, so do the warmer temperatures. After the bitter cold this weekend, we’ll be back right at 50 from Wednesday into the weekend. Downright tropical compared to Sunday morning!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long