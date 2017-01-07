Hispanic Coalition hosts Three Kings Day celebration in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- York County's Hispanic Coalition hosted a Three Kings Day celebration on Saturday.

86 families received toys for their children at William Penn High School. The vice president of the Spanish Center says it is an opportunity to give back to the children of York.

"This helps a lot of children in need," Joes Santiago said. " I think it's just a part of giving. The tradition is still there and all over the world."

Sully Pinos, of York County's Hispanic Coalition said, "This is the third year for the event and over 500 attendees with gifts that were given out and it's really neat to showcase our traditions and cultures to the York community."

Three Kings Day honors the Three Wise Men who gave gifts to Jesus.