Pa. Liquor Control Board educates Farm Show visitors

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has a booth at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for the second year in a row.

The goal of the PLCB at the event is to educate people about the risks of irresponsible and underage drinking.

Alcohol education specialists gave out materials and talked to people about the dangers of alcohol.

Kayleigh Evans, an alcohol education specialist, said, "If you're over 21, please consume responsibly. If you've been drinking and you're under the influence, do not get behind the wheel. But if you're under 21, please follow the law. Don't drink."

If you want to check out the booth, it's near the center of the Main Hall of the Farm Show Complex.