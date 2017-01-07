Police look for a hit-and-run driver in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for a man in relation to a hit-and-run crash that happened yesterday on Fairway Lane.

According to police, around 5 o’clock yesterday evening, the victim was rear ended by a dark blue Chevrolet SUV at a stop sign waiting to turn onto Linglestown Road. The victim spoke to the other driver briefly, before he got back into his vehicle and sped away heading southbound on Fairway Lane.

The driver is described as a white male, and the Chevrolet SUV may be an Avalanche model, with damage to the front passenger corner.

Anyone with any information on the SUV or driver is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.