Police search for a man who robbed a bank in Lower Paxton Township last night

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed an M&T bank in Lower Paxton Township, on Friday.

According to police, around 6:00 Friday night, a man walked into the M&T bank on the 4900 block of Jonestown Road, showed a gun to bank employees and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5 foot -8, with a “ruddy” complexion, with a dark beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing dark gloves, glasses, black coat with dark colored pants and a baseball cap with a red brim.

Police say this may be related to a recent string of bank robberies in Cumberland County.

If anyone has information about this suspect, or the robberies in Cumberland County, call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.