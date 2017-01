Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A head-on crash in York County claims the lives of two people on Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. on Old Trail Road near Stevens Road in Newberry Township. Two adults were killed. Another three people, ages 69, 14 and 13 were taken to York Hospital with serious injuries. A 5-year old was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, also suffering serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause, and say alcohol was a factor.