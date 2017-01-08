Bakers compete in thumbprint cookie competition at Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Thumbprint cookies were on display and being judged on Sunday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Christina Maser's Pantry hosted the event, where all of those who baked cookies had to follow the same recipe. About 30 people took part in the competition.

For some bakers, the event is personal. "We love meeting all of the people," Gerri Moore, a family living coordinator said. "We have a lot of fun with all of them and we become family. "

This year was the 5th year for the contest. There were five winners. Catherine Ache won first place in the competition.