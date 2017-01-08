× Coroner releases the names of two adults who died in Newberry Township crash yesterday

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York County coroner releases the names of the two adults who were killed in a head on crash in Newberry Township yesterday around 5:00 PM.

According to the York County Coroner, Anthony W. Fickes,46, of Etters, and Edna Mikos, 56, of York Haven were both pronounced dead at the scene of the two car crash last night. Fickes, the lone driver of one vehicle was thrown upon impact and died at the scene. Mikos, a passenger in the second car, was trapped, and died on scene as well. Both Mikos and Fickes were not wearing seat belts.

Four other people were seriously injured in the crash according to police. Three people ages, 69, 14 and 13 were taken to York Hospital with serious injuries. A 5-year old was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, also suffering serious injuries. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Police are still investigating the cause, and say alcohol was a factor.