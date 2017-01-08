× Early morning fire damages Dauphin County home

MILLERSBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire damages a Dauphin County home.

Lt. Sean Grimm, with Millersburg Fire Company tells FOX43 crews were dispatched to the home on the 300-block of Church Lane in Millersburg, around 7:00 a.m. Grimm said that it took firefighters nearly an hour to get the flames under control.

One resident was taken to the hospital for injuries. It’s unknown how many people were living in the house. The American Red Cross was called in to speak with residents.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.