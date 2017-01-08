Fatal crash on Route 30, Lancaster County leaves one man dead early Sunday morning

According to police, around 1:30 A.M. a 38-year-old man from Pequa, Lancaster County lost control of his car in the westbound lanes of Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Rohrerstown Road. His car, a 2010 Dodge Avenger struck the guardrail, crossed the west bound lanes and drove into the median. When police arrived, man was unresponsive and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Lancaster County Coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says they are not releasing his identity yet, and cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

The Hempfield-Manor crash team are investigating and ask if anyone has information or witnessed this crash to contact SGT. A.J. Lombardo, from the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.