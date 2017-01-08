PA Farm Show rabbit hopping contest pairs handlers with local celebs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 101st Pennsylvania Farm show continued Sunday in Harrisburg with the annual rabbit hopping competition.

Rabbit handlers train their bunnies to hop over hurdles, and local celebrities got to walk the rabbits through the course.

FOX43's Amy Lutz took part in the event this year! Her partner, Olivia Blatt, said it's not just a fun event for her, her rabbit loves it too.

"She really seems to enjoy it and she has a lot of fun just going to competitions, getting in the car, running around," Blatt said.

Lutz, Blatt and her rabbit, Silver Mist, came in fourth place. The rabbits have to be at least four months old to take part.