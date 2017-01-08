Snow and several shower chances on the way



ANOTHER COLD START: Monday starts even colder than today. Temperatures in the single digits area-wide with wind chills at and below zero for most of the area. A few flurries are also possible for the morning commute, though significant accumulation is not likely. Expect a dusting out the door with a passing flurry. Winds shift to out of the south and calm down with highs in the low to mid 20s.

SNOW AND MIX FOR TUESDAY: The commute home Tuesday could be a bit slower than usual, with passing snow showers Tuesday afternoon before transitioning to a mix in the early evening. Showers will move west-to-east, so you’ll see them first out in our western counties earlier in the afternoon. Timing looks to be around 2PM-8PM before transitioning to rain during the overnight. Accumulation looks low, but an inch or two is not out of the question. Stay tuned for updates.



SHOWER CHANCES EVERY DAY: Shower chances return in the 7-day forecast and stay with us every day into the weekend. No day this week will be a washout as of now, but scattered hit-or-miss showers are possible each day. Keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures warm into the 50s for the later portions of the week, so take the mild temperatures with the moisture!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long