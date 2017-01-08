Snow and several shower chances on the way

ANOTHER COLD START: Monday starts even colder than today. Temperatures in the single digits area-wide with wind chills at and below zero for most of the area. A few flurries are also possible for the morning commute, though significant accumulation is not likely. Expect a dusting out the door with a passing flurry. Winds shift to out of the south and calm down with highs in the low to mid 20s.

bl-pm_chance_breakdown_rain_5day_popsSNOW AND MIX FOR TUESDAY: The commute home Tuesday could be a bit slower than usual, with passing snow showers Tuesday afternoon before transitioning to a mix in the early evening. Showers will move west-to-east, so you’ll see them first out in our western counties earlier in the afternoon. Timing looks to be around 2PM-8PM before transitioning to rain during the overnight. Accumulation looks low, but an inch or two is not out of the question. Stay tuned for updates.


SHOWER CHANCES EVERY DAY: Shower chances return in the 7-day forecast and stay with us every day into the weekend. No day this week will be a washout as of now, but scattered hit-or-miss showers are possible each day. Keep the umbrella handy. 5day_highslows_pm-icastTemperatures warm into the 50s for the later portions of the week, so take the mild temperatures with the moisture!

Have a great day!

