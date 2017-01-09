Baby duck slide back at the Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A fan favorite is back at The Pennsylvania Farm Show this year. The baby duck slide returns to the Weis Expo Hall.

Birds were banned from last year's farm show, in an effort to prevent the spread of avian influenza. While no cases were reported in Pennsylvania, Farm Show organizers decided to play it safe. This year, improved biosecurity measures are making it possible to bring all types of birds back, including the hatching chicks. Those measures include better lighting, climate control, and ventilation inside the exhibits.